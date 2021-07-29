Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij: An Inside view of their lively and humble abode

Popular actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have been among the most popular real-life couples from the television industry. Their love story is a very unique one because when they first met, they did not even talk to each other. The duo then met again after a year and this time they instantly clicked off and became friends. While Jay was completely in love with her, she did not feel the same. Hence, after going after her for long, he just gave up. But that’s when fate took over and they both came together and fell in love. They dated for some time and finally got married secretly in 2011. Later, the couple adopted two kids of their caretaker, whom they love as their own. Last year, the couple also had a daughter, whom they named Tara. The five of them live in a beautiful home in Mumbai. They have a very simple yet elegant home, which is filled with laughter and love. Here is a glimpse into their beautiful house.

Living area- The living area comprises huge couches in the shades of beige and brown. There is a center table with a strong wooden base and glass top.

Dining room-The dining area is arranged in connection to the living area. The dining table and chair are in a shade of white and all the chairs are cushioned. It has a beautiful and stylish chandelier on the top and is placed adjacent to the glass wall leading to the balcony.

Bed- The couple has a very simple but majestic size bed which has a long wooden backrest. There are also wooden side tables for keeping things.

Bathroom- There is a well-lit bathroom with light brown marble work. It is very simple and elegant.

Garden- There is a very beautiful garden area, with prim grasses and flowering plants.

Kitchen- The house has a well-lit kitchen and spacious kitchen with a huge mirror on one side of the wall. The cooktop is black coloured and there are open shelves for easy access.

Open area- There is also an open space where the couple has placed grey coloured couches for enjoying with friends.

