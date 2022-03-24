Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s daughter Tara waves at the paps at Mumbai airport; VIDEO

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most popular TV couples. They have been married for almost a decade now and they are proud parents of a two-year-old daughter Tara. Jay and Mahhi often share pictures and videos with their little ones on social media. The couple was recently clicked at the airport, along with their daughter.

In the video, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are seen at the airport as they stopped and posed for the paparazzi. Jay was seen in a green tracksuit and green sports shoes. Mahhi Vij looked stylish in a white striped top and black palazzo pants. She was seen holding her daughter in her arm. Tara looked adorable in a green dress and cute shoes.

Jay Bhanushali was last seen as a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. Presently, he is hosting the dance reality show DID Li’l Masters season 5. It is judged by Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy and Remo D’souza.

Jay had recently taken his daughter to sets of his show, where she met Sonali Bendre. He shared with Pinkvilla, “Sonali ma’am opened her whole vanity in front of her, and then Tara was going crazy with her. She was very happy. Then she interacted with Mouni (Roy) and Remo (D'souza) sir too. Actually, I wanted her to come on set, I really want her to come regularly because she is two-and-a-half now, and this is when whatever she sees she will adapt to that. The reason I want her to come on set is, at least she should see the kids perform and see how talented and hardworking they are.”

