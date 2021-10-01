Jay Bhanushali to be on Bigg Boss 15? Find out

Reality show Bigg Boss is all set to return to entertain viewers with a brand-new season and a new batch of contestants. The hosted show will witness the entry of some popular faces from the entertainment industry. While most of the names have been announced, reports of a last-minute entry are just in. TV actor Jay Bhanushali will reportedly be entering Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant.

A source associated with Bigg Boss 15 informed ETimes, "We were looking for a couple of popular TV actors and the deal with Jay materialised just a day before the contestants had to go inside the house." For those unaware, Jay has been a popular TV actor. He was seen in shows like Kayamath, Kyunki Saas Bhu Kabhi Bahu thi and Kairi . The actor also appeared in movies and made his Bollywood debut with Hate story 2 . Lately, Jay was seen hosting popular reality shows Super Dance, Indian Idol 10, Superstar Singer and Dance India Dance, among others.

The TV actor is married to actress Mahhi Vij. The couple made headlines after they won the reality show Nach Baliye Season 5. Coming back to the much-awaited TV show Bigg Boss 15, several participants who will enter the house have been confirmed. Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhatt are all set to enter the house. Apart from these, Umar Riaz and Donal Bisht, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and others will be seen on the reality show, which will air from October 2.

