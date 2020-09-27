Jay Bhanushali calls baby Tara 'best daughter' as he celebrates her FIRST daughter's day; See his cute posts

Jay Bhanushali took to his social media handle to share heartwarming posts for his little angels on Daughter's Day 2020 and it will melt your heart. Take a look.

A daughter is a blessing to the family. Today (September 27, 2020), as we celebrate Daughter's Day, many celebrities have taken to their social media handles to reveal how lucky they are to be a daughter's parent. Jay Bhanushali, who welcomed a baby girl, Tara Bhanushali in August last year, has penned down a heartwarming note for his little munchkin as he celebrates her first 'Daughter's Day.'

Sharing some adorable pictures of a video call with Tara, Jay expressed his happiness to have her in his life. Wishing her a 'Happy first Daughter's Day', Jay called Tara the 'the best daughter in the world.' He further revealed that these cutesy photos are from their video calls when he was away for work. He mentioned how Tara's charismatic smile gives him energy and happiness and said that he loves her in abundance.

Jay is a lucky man, as he is not a father of one girl child, but two - Khushi and Tara. In the following post, Jay penned down a heart-touching note for his two little angels, as he opened up about how 'daughter's change' a parent's lives in a beautiful way. He shared a picture with Tara and Khushi, where the trio is seen color-coordinating in white, and look totally adorable.

The actor shared how important are daughters in each one's life. 'Daughters are the most beautiful and magical creations in their parents' life. A daughter brightens and softens her mother and father's heart. She adds colour, sound, and beauty to make this earth a better place. Happy Daughter's Day!,' conveyed Jay.

Within moments, of Jay's beautiful posts, fans showered him and her daughter with loads of love and blessings. Karanvir Bohra, who is soon going to welcome another baby, commented on the post, and wrote, 'Love.'

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with us, Jay had revealed that Tara has changed him as a man and human being. Jay and Mahhi Vij adopted their caretakers' kids, Khushi and Rajveer. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

