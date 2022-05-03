Jay Bhanushali on daughter Tara's career prospects: Mahhi & I’ve decided to let her do whatever she wants

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s little daughter Tara has become popular on social media. Jay Bhanushali, who is the host of DID Li’l Master season 5, had brought his daughter on the sets recently. Her pictures with Bollywood actresses Kiara Advani and Sonali Bendre had gone viral. Jay recently opened up about the popularity of his daughter and how they want to shape her future with ETimes.

Talking about Tara’s popularity, Jay shared, "I don’t know if she knows I am a celebrity but she has definitely become a celebrity. Because nowadays when we visit a mall, people come and ask for a selfie with her. She even invites people to click pictures with her (laughs). I think she loves clicking pictures. I’ve never stopped her from doing anything. Mahhi and I’ve decided that we will let her do whatever she wants to do in life. Tomorrow if she wants to be an actor it’s her choice, her wish, who are we to stop. If she wants to be an air hostess, I would still not stop her because that is what her heart says.”

Speaking about taking his daughter on the sets of DID Lil Masters Season 5, he said, "I take her on the sets purposely so that she sees these young kids performing. I take her on the sets so that she can see how hardworking and talented these kids are. I’ve made up my mind that maybe every week or in every few couple of weeks I will call her on the sets and she should watch these kids perform."

When asked about Tara's viral pictures where she was seen doing makeup sitting on Sonali Bendre's lap, he said that he still remembers Sonali ma’am was doing her makeup and his daughter Tara is quite obsessed with makeup how normally kids are. She met Mouni, Remo and interacted with them and then she saw Sonali Bendre ma’am with her makeup vanity, she decided to sit there and Sonali ma’am was also quite kind enough to share her makeup and she was showing her mirror to her. He added that she really enjoyed herself as she loves makeup.

Also read- Check out DID Li’l Master 5 host Jay Bhanushali’s expensive car collection