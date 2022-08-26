Jay Bhanushali introduces his daughter as ‘Halwai Tara Seth’ in the latest video; Find out why

Jay Bhanushali is one of the popular television actors and hosts these days. Not just he has won hearts with his acting skills, but his versatility has also been the talk of the town. Jay has also been making headlines for his family life. The actor, who is quite active on social media, is often seen sharing videos with his daughter Tara, who has been the apple of everyone’s eyes ever since she was born. In fact, Tara is quite popular among paps and often sends them on a photo-clicking spree every time she steps out with her family. Jay recent shared a fun video with Tara as they both try a moustache filter.

In the video shared by DID Super Moms 3 host, he is seen seated with his daughter Tara in a car. His daughter looks cute and hilarious with the moustache filter and she seems equally amused by the look. Jay introduced her as Halwai Tara Seth and tells her in a funny accent that she should shave in the morning or else she will get a moustache like this. He captioned, “Hamari ladki Badi hogayi hain @tarajaymahhi.”

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Jay got candid about Tara’s popularity among the paps, he also emphasised that even Tara enjoys the attention equally. He said, “I'll be honest the paparazzi look for Tara more than me. Every time I step out alone they always ask me where is Tara and that is so sweet of them. And it's not just them, even Tara gets excited when she sees them, she waves and does all her little antics which are genuinely so adorable."

For the uninitiated, Jay is quite close to his daughter Tara and this was evident during his stint on Bigg Boss 15. The handsome actor was often seen missing his princess during this stint on the popular reality show. Talking about the work front, Jay is currently seen hosting ‘DID Super Moms 3'.

