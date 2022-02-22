Jay Bhanushali jokes Tara 'forgot her father' after meeting Sonali Bendre on sets of DID Li’l Masters 5

The most awaited kids dance reality show DID Li’l Masters season 5 will start airing soon. The show will bring several highly talented dancers from all over the country to one stage. The contestants will be giving each other tough competition. The show will be judged by actresses Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre and director-choreographer Remo Dsouza. In the picture shared by the host Jay Bhanushali, it is seen that his daughter is playing with Sonali Bendre on the sets.

Jay Bhanushali is married to Mahhi Vij and he is father of a little daughter Tara. He had recently brought his daughter to sets; he offered a glimpse of his daughter playing with the judge Sonali Bendre. He shared in the caption, “Was so happy to see @tarajaymahhi visiting my set #DIDLilMasters for the first time and soon she got along with @iamsonalibendre mam and forgot her father... @zeetv”.

See post here:

Jay Bhanushali had shared in an interview with The Times of India about his excitement for hosting season 5 of the show. He said, “I have been getting back-to-back offers to host kids’ reality shows. I guess the audience loves my equation with the kids, and I believe the best thing about hosting kids’ reality shows is that one can just react naturally to the innocent moments with these kids and the interactions are never short of being pure magic.”



Also read- Sonali Bendre on doing DID Li’l masters 5: Talent shows are like a little gateway into another universe