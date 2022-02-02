Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, Neha & others attend Shamita Shetty’s birthday bash

Shamita Shetty was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and was one of the finalists of the season. It is Shamita Shetty’s birthday today and the actress hosted a birthday bash. A lot of her friends will be marking their presence for the party as it is the first social gathering of the actress after Bigg Boss 15 ended. There will be numerous Bigg Boss ex contestants, who shared a good with Shamita.

As per snaps, Rakhi Sawant went to the party along with her husband Ritesh. She donned a denim corset and shorts. Kashmera Shah was also seen at the birthday party and she looked gorgeous in pink crop top and white skirt. Neha Bhasin, who is a good friend of Shamita Shetty, went with her husband. She is seen in a yellow crop top with mesh cover up and green bellbottoms. Rashami Desai wore white off-shoulder dress and silver heels. She is seen posing with Shamita’s rakhi brother Rajiv Adatia, who donned a casual look with printed shirt and trousers.

See pictures here:

Shamita Shetty was one of the most popular contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. She was loved by the audience for her strong and fearless personality. She was outspoken and always stated her opinions. She received immense support of her sister Shilpa Shetty and her fans throughout the show. Even her boyfriend Raqesh Bapat supported her on social media. He even took stand for her whenever required.



