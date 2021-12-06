Jay Bhanushali on mid way eviction from Bigg Boss 15 & his game: I clearly regret doing this season

Jay Bhanushali was one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and the actor was highly appreciated for his game. He was evicted from the show a few days back due to less votes than other contestants. He recently opened up on his unfair eviction and the sly game of the other contestants, in an interview with Etimes TV.

Talking about being part of the season, he said, “I don’t regret doing Bigg Boss, but I clearly regret doing this season of Bigg Boss. I felt the parameters of a winner which we have been seeing from the last so many years changed this time. We have seen people like Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik, they were the people who stood for what is right, took stand and were opinionated and I was doing the same things. I took stand for Pratik, Simba Nagpal, when Afsana had an emotional breakdown. I always gave my opinions, never got manipulated, but I was told I was doing nothing.”

Talking about his equation with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, he said, “Tejasswi and Karan very well knew that I can’t be manipulated and that’s the reason they preferred Vishal Kotian over me as a friend. I had clearly told them that if you take me in the VIP room and then say that I had to walk, talk and think like you, that’s not going to happen. This time the criteria of the winner has changed, everyone was busy playing games and there was a lack of emotions this season.”



