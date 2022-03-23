Jay Bhanushali posts a pic with daughter Tara & jokes Mahhi Vij 'has taught her to check who he's talking to'

Jay Bhanushali is a popular actor and host, who has been part of numerous shows. The actor is presently hosting kids' dance reality show DID Li’l Masters 5, which is judged by Sonali Bendre, Remo D’souza and Mouni Roy. Jay is married to popular actress Mahhi Vij and they are proud parents of an adorable daughter, Tara. Jay often shares pictures and videos of his little daughter. In his recent post, Tara is seen sitting on his back as he is using his phone.

Tara then watches his phone. Jay wrote in the captions, “Chalo ji beti ko bhi Maa ne seekha diya jab papa phone pe ho toh check karo kise baat ho rahi hain @tarajaymahhi @mahhivij”.

See post here-

Mahhi Vij had commented on the post, “Na she is distracting u papa leave ur phone”. Neerav Bavlecha commented, “@ijaybhanushali she will say papa yeh message delete karo warna mummy maregi”. Numerous fans of the actors dropped laughing emojis on the post and some also commented that the picture is very cute.

A few days back, the actor had shared a cute video of his daughter splashing water on him with her water piston. She had woken him up by splashing water on him. Jay Bhanushali was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15.



Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Jay Bhanushali wants Kayamath to return with a new season: That’s one show people haven’t forgotten