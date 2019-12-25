Jay Bhanushali REVEALS his and Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara's first picture; Calls her 'his teddy bear'

On the eve of Christmas, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have finally revealed the very first picture of baby Tara Bhanushali with the world. Check it out here.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij embraced parenthood recently, as the couple welcomed their little angle, Tara Bhanushali, in August this year. Since then, the couple has been on cloud nine and enjoying the best moments of their lives. Every now and then, new mommy and daddy keep posting adorable pictures of their new and happy phase. Though we have seen glimpses of baby Tara, Jay and Mahhi managed to keep her under wraps from our eyes. Yes, they very skillfully kept their pretty angel hidden from us, and never unveiled the baby's face despite multiple requests from fans.

But today, on the eve of Christmas, Jay Bhanushali has finally revealed the very first picture of his and Mahh Vij's daughter Tara Bhanushali. A few moments ago, Jay took to his Instagram handle to share the first picture of his bundle of happiness with the world. In the picture, we see baby Tara peacefully sleeping on a cushiony sofa as she is all dolled up for the Christmas eve. The little angel is seen wearing a beautiful blue, yellow and red dress, and the backdrop is surrounded with apples and flowers. Well, she sure gives us feels of Disney princess 'Snow White', in this cute get-up. With such a cute and innocent face, and the calmness that she resembles, she surely gives us all princess feelings. We must say, baby Tara is a sight to behold!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij open up on welcoming baby girl Tara, their Vegas wedding and more

Along with the picture, Jay also shared a cute note for his little angel, which read, "As promised on my first Birthday with @tarajaybhanushali pls welcome my teady bear my life my soul my happiness..your first breath took ours away her little hands stole my heart. her little feet ran away with it.." Within no time of Jay sharing the picture, his fans, sent in loads of wishes to the couple and couldn't stop gushing over baby Tara's cuteness.

What are your thought's on the same? Don't you think this is the best Christmas gift for everyone? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More