Jay Bhanushali’s wife Mahhi Vij blocks him on Instagram & the reason will make you laugh your heart out

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the cutest couples in the Television industry. But it looks like all is not well between them. Jay took to his Instagram stories to announce that his wife has blocked him on Instagram. Well, before you draw any conclusions, let us tell you that it is all in a fun way and nothing series. Mahhi blocked Jay as she felt that he was putting up bad pictures of her.

On Tuesday, Jay Bhanushali had shared a lovely family picture featuring him, Mahhi and their daughter Tara. It appears that Mahhi did not like this picture at all as Jay later took to his Instagram stories to post a video of him saying that his wife has blocked him on Instagram. We could see Mahhi Vij sitting right behind Jay as he spoke about all this. Jay even asked fans to message her and persuade her to unblock him. Later, Jay went on to say, “Agar yeh maine kiya hota toh abhi tak saare lecture aana shuru hote, ‘ab tum mujhe waisa pyaar nahi karte, tumhare zaroor kisi aur ke saath chakkar chal raha hai’ (If I blocked her, I would never hear the end of it. She would accuse me of not loving her anymore and having an affair with someone else),” he said.

Click HERE to view the stories:

Later, Jay shared a screenshot of the direct messages received by Mahhi and said that despite the persuasion of fans, she did not unblock him. “Just got this snapshot by @mahhivij, thank you all for requesting but she has still blocked me on Instagram,” he said.

