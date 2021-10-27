Jay Bhanushali’s wife Mahhi Vij reveals reason for not doing projects post motherhood

Mahhi Vij is a popular name in the entertainment industry and she has been part of numerous shows as well as films. But the actress has been seen in any project since last more than two years. The actress had given birth to her adorable daughter two years back and she feels that the show makers have assumed that she does not want to work.

In an interaction with TOI, Mahhi shared that she has not been getting projects for a long time now. She shared that she had auditioned for the roles in the shows, but nothing has panned out for her yet. She said that she don't know why the makers have assumed that she's not interested in working anymore. She added that she had given several auditions in the past few months, but nothing has worked out. Her daughter Tara is two-years-old now and if people think that she kept away from doing TV shows because she became a mother then they are wrong. She also added, that motherhood is a huge responsibility, but she wants to work and be part of interesting shows.

The actress added that, people should not ask why she has been away from TV; instead the makers have kept her away from TV for their own reasons, which should be questioned.

The actress is married to popular actor Jay Bhanushali, who is presently one of the strong contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15.



Also read- Mahhi Vij pens an emotional note as her little angel turns two; Calls her ‘strong child of a strong mother’