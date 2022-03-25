Jay Bhanushali says he was 100% real inside Bigg Boss house: I can’t put up fight to earn some screen time

Jay Bhanushali is one of the popular actors in the television industry. He enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, he treats them with glimpses of his daily life. For those unaware, Jay was part of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15. However, his journey was not too long and he got evicted in the mid-way. Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, he spoke about his Bigg Boss journey in length and said it was his hundred percent true self inside the house.

While speaking to the news portal, Jay said, “When in Bigg Boss house, I was very clear that I will never be the one who will initiate an argument or a fight but if I am pulled into one, I will always be the one who ends it my way. This is me!”

He further added that he cannot just fight to earn some screen time. “Every morning looking for an argument can never be my way of starting my day. Whatever I am …I am on the face,” Jay concluded.

Further, Jay said that he is open to such shows because this too is a part of his job. He said, “Work is foremost for survival.”

Speaking about Jay’s professional career, presently, he is hosting the dance reality show DID Li’l Masters season 5. The show is judged by Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy, and Remo D’souza.

Jay had recently taken his daughter to sets of his show, where she met Sonali Bendre. He shared with Pinkvilla, “Sonali ma’am opened her whole vanity in front of her, and then Tara was going crazy with her. She was very happy. Then she interacted with Mouni (Roy) and Remo (D'souza) sir too. Actually, I wanted her to come on set, I really want her to come regularly because she is two-and-a-half now, and this is when whatever she sees she will adapt to that. The reason I want her to come on set is, at least she should see the kids perform and see how talented and hardworking they are.”

