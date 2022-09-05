Jay Bhanushali shares adorable video of daughter Tara holding mic; Asks if she wishes to be singer or anchor

Jay Bhanushali is a highly talented actor and host, who is presently seen in the dance reality show, DID super moms 3. Jay has also been making headlines for his personal life. The actor, who is quite active on social media, is often seen sharing videos with his daughter Tara, who has been the apple of everyone’s eyes ever since she was born. In fact, Tara is quite popular among paps and often sends them on a photo-clicking spree every time she steps out with her family. Jay recent shared a fun video where Tara is seen playing around with a karaoke mic.

In the adorable video, Tara is seen holding the karaoke mic in her hand and saying papa loudly. Jay askes her what wishes to become- singer or an anchor like him? She says singer and Jay replied very good. She then goes to her mother Mahhi Vij and says mumma on the mike. Jay captioned, “nchor or Singer? What will @tarajaymahhi choose.”

Rohit Suchanti commented, “Her eyes” and many fans of actor also commented on the post. One said, “She can do both .. multi talented like her father love you Tara”, another said, “Awww...soooo cute...Taru will sing and papa will host...”. Other fans of Tara wrote, “She's so cute god bless”, “Are cutie...love you bacha”, “Rocking she is so cutee Rocking she is so cutee.”

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Jay got candid about Tara’s popularity among the paps, he also emphasised that even Tara enjoys the attention equally. He said, “I'll be honest the paparazzi look for Tara more than me. Every time I step out alone they always ask me where is Tara and that is so sweet of them. And it's not just them, even Tara gets excited when she sees them, she waves and does all her little antics which are genuinely so adorable." Jay and Mahhi often share pictures of themselves with Tara. They were last spotted at Jannat Zubair’s birthday party.

