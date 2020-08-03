  1. Home
  2. tv

Jay Bhanushali shares an adorable VIDEO of daughter Tara playing with mom Mahhi Vij on her first birthday

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara Bhanushali turns one year old today. The dotting father took to his social media handle to share a cute video of Tara playing and cuddling with her mom Mahhi. Take a look.
13295 reads Mumbai
Jay Bhanushali shares an adorable VIDEO of daughter Tara playing with mom Mahhi Vij on her first birthdayJay Bhanushali shares an adorable VIDEO of daughter Tara playing with mom Mahhi Vij on her first birthday

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are beaming in happiness today (August 3, 2020) and they have all the reasons to do so. Their daughter Tara has turned one year older and is celebrating her first birthday. The proud parents cannot contain their excitement, as it has been a year since the little angel came into their lives and filled it with joy. The actor took to his social media handle to share an adorable video of baby Tara as he poured love and wishes on her on this special day. 

In the video, Tara can be seen playing in her cradle with soft toys around her, as mom Mahhi Vij cuddles her and showers her with cheek kisses. Tara looks cute as a button as she glances into the camera, and her big twinkling eyes will certainly melt your heart. The smile on baby Tara's face as mommy Mahhi hugs her from the behind is too cute for words. Along with this awe-inspiring video, Jay penned a heartwarming note for her daughter as he wished her all the happiness on her first birthday. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij open up on welcoming baby girl Tara, their Vegas wedding and more

Calling Mahhi and him the 'happiest parents', Jay expressed his feeling of becoming a parent and how life changed when a Tara entered their life. He wrote, 'Having a baby changes your perspective on life. It brings little joys and sweet moments every day, such as being kissed by your baby or waking up next to a cooing or gurgling baby girl. I love you Tara and I pray you to get whatever you wish in life.' 

Take a look at Jay's cute post for daughter Tara on her first birthday: 

The duo had revealed their little munchkin's first picture on the eve of Christmas last year, i.e. December 25, 2020. Ever since then, they have been sharing glimpses of their fun-loving moments with her. The duo has also adopted their caretakers' kids, Khushi and Rajveer. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Jay Bhanushali: THESE pictures of Jay with wife Mahhi Vij speak volumes of their true love

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement