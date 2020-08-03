Jay Bhanushali shares an adorable VIDEO of daughter Tara playing with mom Mahhi Vij on her first birthday

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara Bhanushali turns one year old today. The dotting father took to his social media handle to share a cute video of Tara playing and cuddling with her mom Mahhi. Take a look.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are beaming in happiness today (August 3, 2020) and they have all the reasons to do so. Their daughter Tara has turned one year older and is celebrating her first birthday. The proud parents cannot contain their excitement, as it has been a year since the little angel came into their lives and filled it with joy. The actor took to his social media handle to share an adorable video of baby Tara as he poured love and wishes on her on this special day.

In the video, Tara can be seen playing in her cradle with soft toys around her, as mom Mahhi Vij cuddles her and showers her with cheek kisses. Tara looks cute as a button as she glances into the camera, and her big twinkling eyes will certainly melt your heart. The smile on baby Tara's face as mommy Mahhi hugs her from the behind is too cute for words. Along with this awe-inspiring video, Jay penned a heartwarming note for her daughter as he wished her all the happiness on her first birthday.

Calling Mahhi and him the 'happiest parents', Jay expressed his feeling of becoming a parent and how life changed when a Tara entered their life. He wrote, 'Having a baby changes your perspective on life. It brings little joys and sweet moments every day, such as being kissed by your baby or waking up next to a cooing or gurgling baby girl. I love you Tara and I pray you to get whatever you wish in life.'

Take a look at Jay's cute post for daughter Tara on her first birthday:

The duo had revealed their little munchkin's first picture on the eve of Christmas last year, i.e. December 25, 2020. Ever since then, they have been sharing glimpses of their fun-loving moments with her. The duo has also adopted their caretakers' kids, Khushi and Rajveer. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

