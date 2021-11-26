Jay Bhanushali shares his Bigg Boss 15 experience on Twitter: ‘Between being right and wrong I selected right

Jay Bhanushali is a popular name in the television and film industry. The actor is also an great host. He was a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and had been playing well in the game. The actor was however recently evicted as he was not among the top 5 contestants. After his exit from the show, the actor took to social media to thank his fans for their endless support. He also talked about his journey and negativity in the show.

In the Twitter posts shared by the actor, he expresses gratitude to the fans for the immense love. He shared about the games, backstabbing and more things happening inside the house. He wrote, “This message is to all my fans and #JayWarriors Thank you so much for all the love and support you gave me..between being right and wrong I selected the right..I realized that in #BiggBoss mein Dhokha, Dogla, cheater, backstabbing ko ek Kool term diya hain called mastermind..”

He added, “I was and will always be a fighter.baaki love to all & remember Jay Bhanushali will always be Jay Bhanushali and not change for anyone. My experience of BB 'Zeher ka bhi alag hisab hota hain, Marne ke liye thoda sa aur BB ke gharmein jeene ke liye bahot saara penna padta hain'”.

See the tweet here:

This message is to all my fans and #JayWarriors Thank you so much for all the love and support you gave me..between being right and wrong I selected the right..I realized that in #BiggBoss mein Dhokha,Dogla,cheater,

backstabbing ko ek Kool term diya hain called mastermind.. — Official JayBhanushaali (@imjaybhanushali) November 26, 2021

Jay Bhanushali was in the Bigg Boss 15 house from the start of the show. In the previous episode, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had entered the house and made the contestants do fun activities which led to the elimination of contestants. Among the non-VIP members, the contestants eliminated till now are Simba Nagpal, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin.



Also read- Proud wife Mahhi Vij shares a photo of Jay Bhanushali cuddling daughter Tara