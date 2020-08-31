  1. Home
Jay Bhanushali on shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India edition: It is close to my heart

Jay Bhanushali opens up on his experience of shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi in India. He also opened up on the sweet compliment by Rohit Shetty for him.
Jay Bhanushali was one of the few who made it to Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India edition. The actor managed to garner some sweet comments from Rohit Shetty himself when he mentioned that Jay was one of the strong contenders as he did not give up on stunts till the end. Sharing his experience of working for the show, Jay said, "This season of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India was a very different experience altogether and one which will always be cherish worthy and close to my heart. It was special because for the very first time Khatron Ke Khiladi has been shot here in India, in our own city Mumbai which made the entire feeling an amazing one. The stunts were equally tough to what I had done in season 7, but working with the Indian stunt team this time I feel was an awesome experience."

He added, "When the stunt team explained and taught me stunts in a language I was familiar with, unlike the previous season where we had stunt guys from different parts of the world who spoke different languages, it really made me feel at home. The way with which the Indian stunt team planned and taught us the stunts was lovely! They really proved to be an amazing crew, and  honestly put up a much better show than all the countries we have been too in the past. Shooting through covid though was a challenging experience, and a first for us all to go through, but the team prioritized safety and hygiene measures and protocols for us, in turn making the shooting process a much smoother one."

Also Read: Nia Sharma emerges as the ultimate winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India

He also mentioned that he is very happy that he did the show. "This time I really ensured that my mental strength was far more stronger than before, which actually helped me complete each and every stunt till the very end. Even Rohit sir very sweetly mentioned that he felt I was one of the strong trophy contenders because I had not aborted any stunt at all, which was very humble of him to say," he concluded. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

