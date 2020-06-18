Jay Bhanushali is super excited for his first Father’s Day; Shares his excitement with a beautiful pic

Jay Bhanushali, who will be celebrating his first Father’s Day with daughter Tara, can’t keep calm about the special day and shared his excitement on social media in the most adorable way.

The Father’s Day is around the corner and all the handsome daddies of tinselvile are quite excited about the same. The nation will be celebrating this special day on June 21 this year and everyone has their own plans for the big day. Amid this, Jay Bhanushali is quite excited about the big day this year as he will be celebrating his first Father’s Day ever with his daughter Tara. Sharing his excitement about Father’s Day, Jay posted a beautiful picture of himself with his little princess and it is breaking the internet for all the right reasons.

In the picture, the father-daughter duo was seen enjoying the Mumbai weather as they posed happily for the camera giving an adorable glimpse of their father daughter time. However, what caught our attention was Tara and Jay’s cute hairbands and their cherubic smile. In the caption, the Superstar Singer host wrote, “I am super excited for my first #fathersday with @tarajaymahhi I will wear your hairband today, tomorrow and forever but I am still 10% of your cuteness love u #fatherdaughterlove #fatherdaughtertime #fatherhood #father #daughtersarethebest.”

Take a look at Jay Bhanushali’s cute picture with daughter Tara:

To note, Jay and his wife Mahhi Vij welcomed their first child in August last year and the two have been enjoying their journey of parenthood in the best possible way. The proud parents had shared the first picture of their munchkin on Jay’s 35th birthday in December 2019 and ever since they often share beautiful pictures of their beautiful daughter on social media.

Also Read: Mahhi Vij steals a kiss from her baby girl Tara and her reaction will melt your heart; See PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×