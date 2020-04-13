Jay Bhanushali takes a dig at Paras Chhabra again for his food donation stint; Asks him learn from Salman Khan

Jay Bhanushali's sly jibes at Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma over their food donation stint don't seem to end.

Paras Chhabra and Jay Bhanushali's recent twitter war has not been hidden from anyone. It all started after the Bigg Boss 13 contestant decided to distribute food and other essentials to the needy amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, along with Mahira Sharma. However, did this not go down well with Jay, who tagged it as a PR stunt by the actors just to get some publicity. This led to a social media war, wherein #Pahira fans started bashing Jay for his opinions and unnecessary sly jibe.

However, looks like Jay is not in a mood to stop his digs at Paras. Again, the host-actor took to his Twitter handle to taunt Paras and Mahira indirectly for their food donation stint. In his latest tweet, Jay lauded for his help to the daily wage workers. The Dabangg actor provided ration to daily wagers of the film industry, and Jay was in awe of his kind gesture. He was hearts for Salman's generosity and unique way of charity.

Jay urged everyone to take follow Salman Khan's footsteps and take lessons from him in regards to food donation and charity. He further went on to taunt everyone who is helping the needy but is also clicking pictures with them for show off. He mentioned that anyone should not flaunt the good charity that they are doing on social media. He feels that the needy person may feel embarrassed and uncomfortable seeing his videos and pictures on the internet. Well, Jay did not directly take Paras and Mahira's name, but it was surely another indirect dig at them. The BB 13's duo's fans expressed their appointment with Jay's views again, in the comment section.

Take a look at Jay's tweet here:

Excellent work by @BeingSalmanKhan &everyone should follow by donating food and clicking pictures with the food donating and not with the needy person receiving..identity of the person should be kept in secret so that no one should feel embarrassed to see themself on social media https://t.co/GhfZioS37U — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 11, 2020

When Pinkvilla had contacted Paras for his opinions about Jay's remarks, the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestant had said, 'It simply depicts one's thinking. People are telling me that they haven't named anyone, and well, I haven't taken anyone's name either.' What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

