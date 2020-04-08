Jay Bhanushali's daughter calling him 'Papa' for the first time is the cutest thing you will see today; WATCH

Jay Bhanushali's daughter Tara adorably calls him 'Papa' for time and it is all things love. Take a look.

Becoming a father is one of the best feelings in the world. Though unlike moms, dads are usually not very expressive, parenting is a blissful time for them. Ever father waits to hear those beautiful words from their toddler's mouth, when they start speaking, 'Papa.' Well, there are multiple ways to address a father, but the way your newborn says it for the first time is the ultimate best. And new father Jay Bhanushali recently experienced this overwhelming feeling.

Jay little angel Tara, for the very first time, called him 'Papa' and the actor is crying in happy tears. Yes, he has finally heard one of the joyous words any man can hear, 'Papa.' The handsome actor took to his Instagram handle to share this unexplainable feeling with his fans. He shared a video where baby Tara is seen calling Jay 'Papa' in her adorably cute voice, as her nanny walks her on the terrace. Though Tara's first word was 'Mumma' but Jay's happiness to be called by her bundle of joy is beyond explanation.

With this cutesy video, Jay wrote, 'She finally called me PAPA. Love you my princess.i was waiting for this for a very long time.' Well, we can truly understand Jay's emotions and the heart-jolting powers of hearing those words. As soon as the actor posted the video, his fans went all berserk. They showered him and baby Tara with loads of blessings.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh also went all 'awwww' over this moment. On the other hand, actor Vikaas Kalantri revealed that his kid also called him papa yesterday, but when he turned on the camera, the child did not utter a word.

For the unversed, Tara is Mahhi and Jay's first daughter. The couple welcomed the angel in August 2019, after nine years of their wedding. Interestingly, the duo shared Tara’s first picture on the Jay 35th birthday which happens to fall on Christmas. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comment section below.

