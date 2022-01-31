Jay, Pratik, Umar, Abhijit, Afsana or Devoleena: Who was the most aggressive in Bigg Boss 15?

Bigg Boss 15 has finally ended and the winner has also been announced. Tejasswi Prakash has lifted the trophy of this season and Karan Kundrra, Pratik were the runners up. The season was full of entertainers. Some contestants won audiences’ hearts with their performances, while others made news because of their behaviour. Jay Bhanushali, Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Afsana Khan, Devoleena and Abhijit always remained in the news for being violent during the tasks.

In many instances, they were seen raising their voice and even getting a scolding from Salman Khan. Afsana Khan was even asked to leave the show for her misbehaviour. Jay Bhanushali and Pratik never left any chance of accusing each other. Devoleena and Abhijit were also not behind. Abhijit’s attitude towards women was always questioned. He was reprimanded by Salman. The actor warned Abhijit that he will drag him outside the home by his hair.

Coming back to the winner, Tejasswi is now the lead actress of Naagin 6. Her name was declared in the grand finale show. The promo is out on social media and fans are very excited to see the new Naagin. After winning the show the actress wrote, “A moment that still feels like a dream come true….One that I still am pinching myself about….Yes this is going to stay with me forever! And this journey is one which we have walked on together….To greater heights, together! Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Today we are conducting a poll to know which contestant among Jay, Pratik, Umar, Abhijit, Afsana, Devoleena was the most aggressive in Bigg Boss 15.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat shares a love filled post for Shamita Shetty as he lauds her journey on the show