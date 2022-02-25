Jay Soni clears air about early wrap up of Sasural Genda Phool 2; Details inside

The show Sasural Genda Phool 2 has started some time back and it had garnered lots of limelight when it was launched. The show features Jay Soni, Shagun Sharma, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Sooraj Thapar, and others. There are talks doing the rounds on social media about the show wrapping up in a few weeks. The lead actor of season two of the popular show, Jay Soni dismissed the rumor as he talked with Etimes TV.

The actor shared, "The show is definitely not wrapping up. But it has moved to an earlier time slot because the channel is getting another show in our time slot. I am happy with the way our show has connected with viewers and I could not have asked for more."

Talking about the comparison of the second season with the first and he says, "I don't feel the two seasons can be compared. When the first season was made, it was a different time period and a different script. It was also aired on a different channel. Currently, the second season has a good role for me and I like how the makers have treated the subject. Currently, my track involves action scenes and how I save Titli (Shagun Sharma) from some local goons."

Talking about the viewership and ratings, he said that not much is in his hands. He said the show is doing well and he gets good feedback from viewers. He added that his character, Ishaan, is interesting and different from the first season.

Jay has returned to television after more than four years. He shared that he wanted to take a break and grow as an actor. He wanted to return only with something substantial and he was also looking for some interesting web projects.



