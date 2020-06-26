JD Majethia reveals how Bhakharwadi team is maintaining social distancing on sets and it is quite interesting

As Bhakharwadi team begins shooting for new episodes, producer JD Majethia gave a glimpse of a new technique to ensure social distancing is being practised on the sets.

The COVID 19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown had taken a massive toll on the entertainment industry. Not just the movie releases were postponed indefinitely across India, but the shootings were also stalled. In fact, several television shows also witnessed an abrupt end during the lockdown. Now after witnessing a shutdown for over two months, the industry is getting back on track and the several shows are resuming the shoot gradually but with all the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government to ensure the safety of cast and crew.

And while the team of Bhakharwadi has also resumed the shooting of the show post lockdown, the makers have come up with a special idea to practice social distancing on the sets in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. Talking about the same, producer JD Majethia shared a video from the sets wherein the entire cast and crew were seen carrying umbrellas. He explained that these umbrellas weren’t to avoid the Mumbai rains, instead, it was their new idea to ensure social distancing is practised on the sets and all the precautions are followed to ensure everyone’s security.

Take a look at JD Majethia’s video from Bhakharwadi sets giving a new idea to practice social distancing:

Furthermore, the renowned producer has suggested everyone to use the idea to keep themselves safe in this crisis situation. He also revealed that the team is now shooting for new episodes of the show. He wrote, “We have started the process of shooting fresh new episodes of your favourite show #Bhakarwadi with utmost precautions and care for everyone present on the sets.”

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×