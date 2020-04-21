JD Majethia REVEALS TV producers plan to approach government for allowing them to restart TV shoots from May 4

Khichdi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai make JD Majethia is hopeful that the shootings of TV serials will star soon in May as the daily wage workers are suffering due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

The shoots of Bollywood movies and Television shows were suspended from March 19, 2020, amidst the Coronavirus scare. Initially, things were to resume from April 1st, the shutdown got extended to April 15, owing to the lockdown. However, now the extension has increased as PM Narendra Modi has called for a nationwide lockdown until May 3. While the viewers are deprived of fresh episodes of their favourite shows, the daily wage workers are affected severely. It is hurting them as they have no source of income to manage their basic needs and run the family.

So, keeping the best interests of them in mind, TV producers are now planning to approach the Government for allowing them to restart the shoots from May 4. Yes, they are planning to write to PM Modi to permit them to resume work under specific precautionary conditions. In a conversation with a leading newspaper, JD Majethia, the chairman TV wing of the Indian Film and TV Producers Council (IFTPC), opened up about their plans to request the government to help them to restart shooting of TV shows from early May.

ALSO READ: Dekh Bhai Dekh: 15 Interesting facts about India's cult sitcom will leave you enthralled

He said that they want to resume the shoots from May 4 to help wage workers jump back to normalcy. He said that wage workers are dependent on these TV shows and are immensely suffering under the lockdown situation. Majethia stated that he is hopeful that the officials will consider their request and will give a nod to being the shooting of TV daily soaps. He also revealed that they will propose a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure safety. They will work in completely safe conditions and nobody's health will be compromised. If the permission is granted, they will work in a closed and sanitized set up with a small unit.

Meanwhile, channels are re-running old popular shows to entertain the audience and drive away their boredom. Shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shaktimaan have also made a comeback on TV, leaving viewers elated.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's Beyhadh 2 ends abruptly amidst lockdown; MayRa fans are sad and confused

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×