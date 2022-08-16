Jeene De Song OUT: Asim Riaz treats fans as he releases another rap song; WATCH

Asim Riaz came into the limelight after his stint in Bigg Boss 13, which was hosted by Salman Khan. Post this, one after the other, Asim cemented his foothold in the music business and delivered some hit tracks. His last rap song 'Awaz' was a big hit amongst his fans and went viral as soon as it was up on the internet. Now, Asim has treated his fans by releasing another rap song titled Jeene De.

In Jeene De, Asim begins by introducing the song and his name in swag. What follows are lyrics in typical Asim style with a strong message, and the video flaunts luxury cars and Asim in his element. Talking about his love for music, Asim says, "I love music. Each day, I learn more and more. My music has a message. I feel if I have the power and exposure then why not use to bring a change".

On the personal front, Asim Riaz met Himanshi Khurana in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 13. The two formed an instant connection and started having feelings for one another. It was truly a piece of amazing news for their beloved audiences when they started dating. Since then, their relationship has grown stronger, and both are now inseparable. They are one of the most loved couples in the Telly world.

On the professional front, Asim was previously seen delivering hit tracks like Awaz, Ab Kise Barbaad Karoge, Nights N Fights, and many more. Apart from this, Asim and Himanshi have starred in numerous music videos such as Pinjara and Gawara Nahi, which were hit among their fans.

