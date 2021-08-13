Jeh Ali Khan spotted first time with parents Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor; This is how netizens REACTED

Finally, Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s second son Jehangir Ali Khan was spotted today. His first pictures are going viral on social media. For months, the parents had not revealed his face to the fans. But today was the lucky day as he was seen at his grandfather Randhir Kapoor’s house. It will not be wrong to say that he was looking very cute. The most adorable couple welcomed their second son in February this year.

Jeh, as Kareena calls him, was spotted in his father Saif’s arm. The actress kept her look chic yet casual. The diva was seen wearing a grey full-sleeved jacket with black jeggings. Kareena completed her look with black sunglasses and a pair of stylish shoes. Saif kept his look classy. The actor paired a white kurta with blue denim as he visited his in-laws. Little Jeh looked comfy in his father’s arms sporting a cute onesie. Taimur was clicked wearing a black T-shirt and blue denim paired with orange shoes.

As the pictures went viral, netizens also reacted saying, “He looks similar to Tim.” One of the users wrote, “Welcome baby Jeh.” Another wrote, “Finally my little baby.”

Recently, Kareena had released her pregnancy bible book. In the book, she has mentioned Jeh is short for Jehangir Ali Khan Pataudi. When they announced his name in public, there were reactions from the netizens too. A similar thing happened during Taimur’s name also. Fans had trolled the couple for keeping such names.

