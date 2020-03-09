Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang celebrate Holi on the sets of Beyhadh 2 but with a 'sweet' twist

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang are having a fun time on the sets with team Beyhadh 2 as they celebrate Holi. Check out the video right here.

The festival of Holi is almost here and while many have started the celebrations with the Holika Dehan, some have kickstarted an early Holi with colours and water as well. Diwali and Holi are two of the most important festivals in the Hindu religion and everyone rejoices them with full cheer and in high spirits. Social media is abuzz with photos and videos giving us a glimpse into what is up with them and how are they celebrating the festival.

And now, the latest to give us a glimpse into some on set celebrations is Shivin Narang as she shared a video from the sets of Beyhadh 2 itself. Shivin, and others seem to have taken the festival of colours to a different tangent as they put cake on each other and not colour. Shivin and Jennifer and everyone else seemed to be in a rather chirpy mood and why wouldn't they be given the fun that they are having.

Check out the video of Shivin Narang, Jennifer Winget, and others:

Meanwhile, it was only recently that reports about the show going digital have been doing the rounds, however, both the channel and later, Jennifer, went on to clarify their stance on the same.

Until we hear more, here's wishing you a very Happy Holi!

