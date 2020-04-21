Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's Beyhadh 2 ends abruptly amidst lockdown; MayRa fans are sad and confused

Beyhadh 2 closure Twitter Reactions: As Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang starrer Beyhadh 2 comes to a sudden end amid Coronavirus lockdown, MayRa fans are left mightily disappointed. Here's how they reacted.

and Shivin Narang starrer Beyhadh 2 has come to end! Yes, a piece of indeed unfortunate news, but hold your tears. The revenge drama has been pulled off by Sony TV amidst the lockdown. And it now looks like 2020 is filled only with sad news. While the world is fighting a battle against the Coronavirus pandemic, Beyhadh 2's closure has come as a shocker to everyone. As many were waiting for new episodes, the truth is that the show has now ended. Yes, Beyhadh 2 will not return to the small-screen with fresh episodes after the COVID-19 scare ends.

This shocking piece of news came in yesterday (April 20, 2020), wherein the channel decided to put an end to Beyadh 2 along with two other shows. Well, the reason for shelving these three popular shows is the on-going lockdown. In a statement to Times of India, the channel stated that since the shoots have been since March owing to the Coronavirus spread, the shows were unable to shoot their logical ends. While the daily soaps were doing good and would have eventually paved better narratives. However, considering the unfortunate crisis that is going on, this couldn't happen.

So, keeping the best interests of everyone, the shows have been terminated. Further, they revealed that the decision for termination has been taken after a joint agreement with the producers. The channel's call to put an end to the shows has left everyone in a frenzy, especially fans of Beyhadh 2.

Beyhadh 2 began its journey on TV only in December 2019. Ever since the beginning the show has been fairing well and keeping audiences hooked to the screens. In fact, Maya and Rudra's chemistry has found a new fan base on social media. The reel life duo is affectionately called as #MayRa, and this news of Byehadh 2 going off-air suddenly has left them in a state of shock. They took to their social media handles to express their confusion, disappointment, and grief. While some could not fathom the reason for this unexpected call, others demanded a proper happy ending for their beloved 'MayRa.' Many were left disheartened and did not agree with such abrupt decisions.

Here's how MayRa fans reacted to Beyhadh 2's sudden closure:

I don't know about the news.. Is it right or wrong!!

But please @SonyTV don't do this to us.. We want to see the climax nd ending of #Beyhadh2 on television

We want Maya to complete her revenge on television.. Please don't remove it from our TV pic.twitter.com/TApGk5kakq — Ravindra (@RavindraMaan10) April 20, 2020

#Beyhadh2 Is the only serial which is unique and the bestest best in ITV history!! The story it has, is just something one had never imagined . And the cast @jenwinget @shivin7 @AshishChowdhry and others are the giving all their efforts. @SonyTV you just can't off air the shw — Nidz (@Beyhadholic) April 20, 2020

Beyhadh is not any program, it is a global program, and I got to know your channel through beyhadh and Jenny, you have to respect the most popular actress in India and the arab world.#Beyhadh2 @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/JfcuqMlGA8 — (@Salmajenniholic) April 20, 2020

Yess!! All are from a single show and a single person!! #Beyhadh2 & #JenniferWinget A show which changed the way of watching ITV!! For the 1st time A female lead in a dark character!! The dark thriller!! Dunno what's the decision but this show and the actors deserve a proper end pic.twitter.com/zStv2ojZEw — (@JayatriRoy1) April 20, 2020

Please let them win against MJ

Dont end without a proper closure#Beyhadh2 @SonyTV pic.twitter.com/5LnN3llxYq — MayRa_Fan (@MayRaFan2) April 20, 2020

Ooooo so are u gonna stop showing them???

Uff just look at them and decide

That will be a unfair decision of the decade #Beyhadh2@SonyTV pic.twitter.com/aT1v6oLJuc — Maya Tweetyy (@Tweetyy_007) April 20, 2020

#Beyhadh2 What happens? Why does Sony want to end the show? What is the reason? Are we playing it? Where is the respect of the cup? Where is the respect of fans? pic.twitter.com/RgvSvokLR5 — shosho (@shoshti1990) April 20, 2020

It has only been around 4 months that Beyhadh 2 went on air. While initially, the story revolved around Maya and MJ's (played by Ashish Chowdhry) revenge game, slowly a love angle was shown between Maya and Rudra. Viewers were loving the twists and turn that were taking place in Maya's life and were yearning to see her avenge herself from MJ.

Last month, in March, rumours about the show taking a digital route also started doing the rounds. However, the producer and Jenny had squashed speculations of any such developments. Later, the show's time slot was shifted from 9.30 pm to 10 pm slot, leaving fans worried. It was only recently that Ankit Siwach was introduced in the show as Vikram, a man from Maya's nasty past.

Apart from Beyhadh 2, Ashnoor Kaur and Saurabh Raj Jain’s Patiala Babes and the Mudit Nayar starrer Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein have also been called off. Until now, Jenny and Shivin have not reacted to the news. It would be interesting to know what they have to say about these developments.

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you disheartened with Beyhadh 2's closure? Will you Miss Shivin and Jenny's on-screen chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below.

