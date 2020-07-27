Jennifer Winget is a carefree soul as she strikes some candid poses for the camera: See PHOTOS

Beyhadh 2 fame Jennifer Winget has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are unmissable. Check them out.

does not need any introduction. The actress has appeared in numerous popular shows till date and ruled the hearts of the audience with her stellar performances. Apart from her acting skills, Jennifer is also known for her utter beauty and impeccable style sense. She enjoys a huge fan following all over the country and there is no doubt about this fact that the Dill Mill Gayye fame actress can give any Bollywood diva a run for her money.

The actress is frequently active on social media and often keeps on updating her fans with whatever is happening in her life. As we talk about this, Jennifer has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks undeniably pretty. The Beyhadh 2 star is seen striking a few candid poses for the camera while flaunting her lustrous hair. She is wearing a black sleeveless outfit and also sports a mask in her third picture.

Check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Jennifer Winget was last seen in the show Beyhadh 2 co-starring Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead roles. She reprised her role as Maya in the show that received a humongous response from the audience just like its first installment. Moreover, they also loved her on-screen chemistry with Shivin in the show. However, much to everyone’s disappointment, the makers of Beyhadh 2 decided to pull it down amidst the lockdown period that was imposed in India owing to the Coronavirus crisis.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Winget's moving message for fans before her birthday: Celebrating seems trivial

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×