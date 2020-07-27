  1. Home
  2. tv

Jennifer Winget is a carefree soul as she strikes some candid poses for the camera: See PHOTOS

Beyhadh 2 fame Jennifer Winget has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are unmissable. Check them out.
3041 reads Mumbai
Jennifer Winget is a carefree soul as she strikes some candid poses for the camera: See PHOTOSJennifer Winget is a carefree soul as she strikes some candid poses for the camera: See PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Jennifer Winget does not need any introduction. The actress has appeared in numerous popular shows till date and ruled the hearts of the audience with her stellar performances. Apart from her acting skills, Jennifer is also known for her utter beauty and impeccable style sense. She enjoys a huge fan following all over the country and there is no doubt about this fact that the Dill Mill Gayye fame actress can give any Bollywood diva a run for her money.

The actress is frequently active on social media and often keeps on updating her fans with whatever is happening in her life. As we talk about this, Jennifer has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks undeniably pretty. The Beyhadh 2 star is seen striking a few candid poses for the camera while flaunting her lustrous hair. She is wearing a black sleeveless outfit and also sports a mask in her third picture.

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

...et voila!

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (jenniferwinget1) on

On the work front, Jennifer Winget was last seen in the show Beyhadh 2 co-starring Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead roles. She reprised her role as Maya in the show that received a humongous response from the audience just like its first installment. Moreover, they also loved her on-screen chemistry with Shivin in the show. However, much to everyone’s disappointment, the makers of Beyhadh 2 decided to pull it down amidst the lockdown period that was imposed in India owing to the Coronavirus crisis.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Winget's moving message for fans before her birthday: Celebrating seems trivial

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement