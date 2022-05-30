Jennifer Winget celebrates birthday with rumoured boyfriend Tanuj Virwani, celebs send good wishes

Today, on 30th May, popular actress Jennifer Winget has turned a year wiser as she marks her birthday. Jennifer is among the most successful and highly appreciated actresses in the television industry. She rose to fame with her show Dill Mill Gayye, where she was loved by the audience for her innocent looks. The actress has been one of the most stylish divas in the telly world. She has not just won a million hearts with her impeccable acting skills and stunning looks but her fashion sense has also been a thing among her massive fan following. Jennifer is known for dishing out major fashion goals and never leaves a chance to impress the fashion police every time she steps out in the city.

Jennifer Winget receives birthday wishes:

Today, as Jennifer celebrates her birthday, she has been receiving heartwarming wishes from her friends in the industry and out too. She took to her Instagram story and reposted the wishes she received on this special day. The actress was seen celebrating her birthday with her rumoured boyfriend Tanuj Virwani. Taking to his Instagram handle, Tanuj shared pictures along with Jennifer where the actress can be cutting the cake and feeding it to Tanuj. Sharing this to his Instagram story, Tanuj wrote, "Happy happy bday Jen. No one wings it like winget. Ps- it's your bday why are u feeding me??? Time To crack The Code again."

Jennifer also received birthday wishes from celebs of the TV industry including, Sumona Chakravarti, Rithvik D, Kavita Ghai, Sehban Azim, Karan Wahi, and Ekta Kapoor.

On the professional front, Jennifer has been a part of numerous shows like Saraswatichandra, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Beyhadh, Bepannaah, and others. She was highly appreciated for her acting chops. Apart from television shows, she has also starred in several web series and music videos.

Also Read: Jennifer Winget’s dreamy home: A dash of poshness with a vintage touch