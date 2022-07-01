Jennifer Winget enjoys the sun, sand and sea as she spends fun time with her friends in Phuket; PICS

Popular actress Jennifer Winget is among the most successful and highly appreciated actresses in the television industry. She rose to fame with her show Dill Mill Gayye, where she was loved by the audience for her innocent looks. The actress has been one of the most stylish divas in the telly world. She has not just won a million hearts with her impeccable acting skills and stunning looks but her fashion sense has also been a thing among her massive fan following. Jennifer is known for dishing out major fashion goals and never leaves a chance to impress the fashion police every time she steps out in the city.

Jennifer is living her best life as the actress is currently vacationing in Phuket with her friends. Sharing some stunning pictures on her Instagram handle, Jennifer captioned, "Wind in my sail, sand in my hair and the sun on our side. Exploring this crazy little sun of a beach island @laguna.phuket with my beach boys and bikini brigade in tow". In these pictures, the actress looked amazing soaked in sun, water, and sand. Here, Jennifer has been shelling out some travel goals as she strikes poses doing different activities on her vacation.

On the professional front, Jennifer has been a part of numerous shows like Saraswatichandra, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Beyhadh, Bepannaah, and others. She was highly appreciated for her acting chops. Apart from television shows, she has also starred in several web series and music videos. Jennifer was last seen in a web show titled 'Code M 2' that premiered on June 9 on Voot Select.

