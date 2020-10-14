Jennifer Winget gives a glimpse of her relaxing holiday and it'll make you want to take a trip ASAP; See pics

Beyhadh 2 star Jennifer gives a sneak peek for her vacation amid COVID -19 and it is everything that you'll need right now. Take a look.

All of us have been locked in our homes for the past few months owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic. However, slowly and steadily life is moving towards normalcy and the unlock phase has begun. Many people have started adapting to the 'new normal,' and are living their lives to the fullest again. In the past few weeks, we've heard of many celebrities who have finally take trips to their favourite destinations to relax their mind and bodies.

Now, another popular actress has joined the bandwagon, to take a holiday amid the COVID-19 scare. We're talking about none other than . Yes, Jennifer might be away from the small screen but she's leaving no stone unturned to enjoy her life. The actress is not quite active on social media, but she often teases fans with pictures of herself and brings a storm on the internet. And this is exactly what happened today. Jennifer took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of her relaxing holiday amid the beauty of nature and caught everyone's attention.

Not one, but Jenny shared two pictures from her vacay and has left everyone stunned. In one photo, Jennifer is seen relaxing on a chair on the balcony as she admires the beauty of nature. Dressed in an off-white top and high-slit skirt, Jenny looks gorgeous as ever. She captioned the same as 'Sit back. Stretch and simply stare!'

In another post, Jennifer is seen dazzling in her seafoam green tube dress, as she is 'ready to tee off' for a golf game. As usual, Jenny is a sight to behold in this high-slit dress as she flaunts her swag in with her 'kala chashmah.' Within moments, fans started bombarding the comment section with compliments, and many even expressed their desire to see the diva back in action soon. Well, we must say, these pictures from Jennifer's vacation will definitely want you to take a trip asap.

Take a look at Jennifer's recent posts here:

Meanwhile, Jennifer Winget was last seen as Maya in Beyhadh 2. The revenge drama also starred Shivin Narang (Rudra), and Ashish Chowdhry (MJ) in the lead roles, which premiered in December 2019. The show went off-air during the lockdown, leaving MayRa fans disheartened. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like Jenny's vacay style? Let us know in the comment section below.

