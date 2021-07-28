Jennifer Winget glows in recent selfie amidst recovering from COVID 19

Jennifer Winget recently turned positive for coronavirus. Last week, she had taken to her Instagram handle to share the unfortunate news with her friends and fans. She had captioned the post with, "Down but not out… YES, It’s TRUE! Corona came a-knocking and caught me off guard. But know that, I am asymptomatic and feel absolutely fine. So to everyone worried and concerned, don’t be!" However, the actress did not let this bring her down. Jennifer added that she has been quarantining, whining, and dining but cannot wait to get back to work.

The actress was not kidding when she said that the infection is just a ‘minor blip’. “Covid aint got nothing on me!” She had written, and we are glad to know that she was right. The actress, who is rarely active on social media, recently took to her Instagram stories, to share a charming selfie with netizens. Jennifer looked in good spirits and her smile only added to the freshness and healthy glow on her face. She captioned the story, “Oh, hey there!” followed by a sunflower emoji.

Check out Jennifer’s story here:

Jennifer was last seen in the television show Beyhadh 2, which stopped abruptly due to the pandemic. She was supposed to start shooting for her web show CODE M from July 20. While undergoing the precautionary RT-PCR tests before the shoot, she got to know about being COVID-19 positive. However, she was asymptomatic, and from the looks of it, she has been recovering well.

We wish her good health and hope for her fast recovery.

