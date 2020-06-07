Jennifer Winget has the best wish for 'fellow Geminian' Ekta Kapoor on her birthday; Calls her inimitable

As Ekta Kapoor turns a year older, wishes have been pouring in for her from all parts of the country. Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget has also sent her best wishes to Ekta through a social media post.

The Czarina of Indian television, Ekta Kapoor has turned a year older today and wishes have been pouring in for her from all over the country. Many of her friends, well-wishers, and colleagues from both Bollywood and the Indian telly town have sent their heartfelt wishes on the special occasion. Ekta who is a doting single mother to Ravie Kapoor has celebrated her birthday along with the rest of the family within the confines of her home amidst the lockdown period.

of Beyhadh 2 fame has now penned a heartwarming note for Ekta on her birthday. While sharing a picture of the latter on Instagram, the actress writes, “Happy Birthday fellow Geminian! You are as inimitable as the benchmark you’ve set for Indian cinema, television and now digitally too, And I don’t even have to get started on the many lives you’ve inspired and changed while at it; mine included! May your reign ring in only stronger today and this day forward. Loads of love, hugs, and respect always.”

Earlier, many other celebs including , , , , , Dahiya, and others have sent their best wishes to the Indian television’s Czarina through social media. Talking about Jennifer Winget, the stunning diva has been winning hearts post her stellar performance in Beyhadh 2 co-starring Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry. However, much to everyone’s disappointment, the makers have decided to put an end to the show.

