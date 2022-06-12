Jennifer Winget on linkup rumours with Tanuj Virwani: I know my truth, my family knows the truth

Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry and won the hearts of the fans with her fabulous acting skills. She is among the most successful and sought-after actresses in the industry and has played some very memorable roles like Riddhima, Kumud, Maya and Zoya amongst others. The actress recently came to the limelight with season 2 of her popular web series. Her name is also getting popular because of her linkup rumours with co-star Tanuj Virwani. Jennifer recently addressed the rumour as she shared that being an actress, these rumours don’t bother her.

She said, "It doesn’t bother me one bit because as long as I know my truth, my family knows the truth, my friends and fans know my truth, that’s all that matters to me. Look I am a public figure and people will have an opinion and judgements about me and that’s ok. As long as they respect my work and the boundaries I am fine with it. I understand it is a part of the job. So it doesn’t bother me."

Talking about her bond with Tanuj Virwani, she shared, "Our bond has gotten stronger from season 1 to now. It is so much fun to be around him because he is this big ball of happiness and madness. There was never a dull moment on the sets because I just keep constantly laughing around him and I love laughing. No complaints there."

In a recent interview with Telly Chakkar, Jennifer reveals that post her split, the situation was very challenging as everything was on social media. She adds that it was very stressful as many wrong things were written about her and Karan. Jennifer mentioned that the time was very disturbing because they needed privacy but nothing seemed private as everything was out in the open. Further, Jennifer shared that she was totally lost but luckily her work helped her to deal with this difficult situation. Dill Mill Gayye actress also added that the situation was challenging but she emerged strong and learned a lot from it.

