Jennifer Winget looks ravishing in her latest monochrome PHOTO as she gracefully flaunts her back

Jennifer Winget has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is sure to send the fans into a frenzy. Check it out.
Jennifer Winget is currently one of the most popular actresses of the Indian television industry. She has been ruling the hearts of the audience for the longest possible time and there is no second doubt about it. Right from Dill Mill Gayye to Beyhadh, Jennifer’s journey has been simply amazing and she has always nailed every single character on the silver screen. The talented actress possesses an impeccable style sense and can make anyone go weak on their knees with her utter beauty. 

As we speak of this, Jennifer has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which surely deserves your attention. The Beyhadh actress is seen posing with her back turned towards the camera. She is wearing a floral cami dress with spaghetti straps and there is no doubt that she looks amazing in it! Jennifer has also added an apt caption along with the post that reads, “Cliched yes, but it’s time to bring sexy back!”

Cliched yes, but it’s time to Bring sexy back! ☺️

A post shared by Jennifer Winget (jenniferwinget1) on

On the work front, Jennifer Winget was last seen in the popular show Beyhadh 2 co-starring Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead roles. She reprised her role as Maya in the second season of the show and received the same amount of love and support from the audience as before. However, as is known to everyone now, the makers of Beyhadh 2 decided to pull down the show amidst the lockdown that was imposed in India due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

Super gorgeous lady! Love her!

