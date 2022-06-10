Jennifer Winget opens up on how she dealt with the split from Karan Singh Grover

Jennifer Winget is among the most successful actresses in the television industry. She rose to fame with 'Dill Mill Gayye' where she was loved by the audience for her innocent looks. The actress has been one of the most stylish divas in the telly world. She has not only won million hearts with her impeccable acting skills and stunning looks, but her fashion sense has also been hailed by her massive fan following. Now in a recent interview, Jennifer talks about her separation from Karan Singh Grover and reveals how she dealt with the situation.

In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Jennifer reveals that post her split, the situation was very challenging as everything was on social media. She adds that it was very stressful as many wrong things were written about her and Karan. Jennifer mentioned that the time was very disturbing because they needed privacy but nothing seemed private as everything was out in the open. Further, Jennifer shared that she was totally lost but luckily her work helped her to deal with this difficult situation. Dill Mill Gayye actress also added that the situation was challenging but she emerged strong and learned a lot from it. She says, "Even though it was a tough period for me, I feel some things happen for a reason as I got to meet a new version of me, Jennifer 2.0.”

Jennifer Winget's web show Code M 2:

Jennifer is all set to play the tough-headed and no-nonsense role of Major Monica in the second season of her web show 'Code M'. While season 1 of 'Code M' saw Major Monica Mehra, an Indian Army lawyer, who is investigating cases related to the assassination of the Indian Army officers, Season 2 will bring a more detailed side of her character.

Helmed by Akshay Choubey, Presented by Jio Studios, created by Ektaa R Kapoor, produced by Jio Studios and Juggernaut Productions, the eight-episode series with story and screenplay by Aniruddha Guha, dialogues by Aparna Nadig, and additional screenplay by Niharika Puri, 'Code M 2' premiered on June 9 on Voot Select.

Jennifer Winget's career:

Jennifer has been a part of numerous shows like Saraswatichandra, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Beyhadh, Bepannaah, and others. She was highly appreciated for her acting chops. Apart from television shows, she starred in several web series and music videos.

Also Read: Jennifer Winget’s dreamy home: A dash of poshness with a vintage touch