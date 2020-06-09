Jennifer Winget pens a heartwarming note for 'dost' Karan Wahi on his birthday; Calls him a true friend
Jennifer Winget took to her Instagram handle to share a goofy picture with 'best friend' Karan Wahi on his birthday. The Beyhadh 2 actress also penned down a heartfelt note for him expressing love and admiration for their friendship.
Take a look at Jennifer's birthday wish for Karan Wahi here:
To @karanwahi . Subject: Birthday wishes in 2020 . Dear Wahinder, . Wishing you the happiest birthday my dost. We’ve come a loooong way and gosh, there’s still a loooooonger way to go (Give or take 6years!?) What to do?!? You are after all, one of the most nicest, funnest and truest friends that’s stuck by me through the years! . So here’s wishing you reactions as over-exaggerated as this, to everything that your heart desires and more. . Big love and much hugs always, Jenno