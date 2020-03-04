Jennifer Winget on quitting Beyhadh 2 and pay hike: I am sticking to my original plan as envisaged

Jennifer Winget wrote, "I am not "quitting" Beyhadh or anything to that effect. I am sticking to my original plan as envisaged when I signed on and honouring my initial commitment."

Beyhadh 2 has been in the news for not very great reasons, and while rumours about quitting the show, or the show moving to its digital counterpart has been doing the rounds, a clarification about it came from the channel just yesterday. However, there were also reports about Jennifer's price hike doing the rounds, but it turns out that it was never going to happen as the actress has taken to social media to clarify the same.

The actress wrote, "Here it is, to clarify, I am not "quitting" Beyhadh or anything to that effect. I am sticking to my original plan as envisaged when I signed on and honouring my initial commitment. The fact remains that the channel was keen on moving the show to its digital platform, and all I did was beg to defer their decision, preferring/agreeing to continue on TV. For the record, there had been no discussion of a price hike or bolting on Beyhadh at any point."

Check out Jennifer Winget's statement right here:

(ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2: Sony ends speculations around Jennifer Winget & Shivin Narang’s show going digital; Read statement)

The statement from the channel read, "The rumours around Beyhadh 2 going off-air and moving to the OTT platform SonyLIV are uncorroborated and hold no truth. Beyhadh 2, like any other fiction offering by Sony Entertainment Television, is a finite story and will meet its logical culmination as planned on the channel."

Credits :Twitter

Read More