Jennifer Winget REACTS to Beyhadh 2’s abrupt end; Says ‘I’m sure our fans will understand the circumstances’

As Beyhadh 2 is being pulled down abruptly, Jennifer Winget has opened up on the show’s end and called it a logical decision given the crisis situation

Coronavirus or COVID 19 outbreak, which has infected over 28 thousand people in India, has been declared as a pandemic and our government and authorities are doing their best to combat it. Interestingly, the deadly virus has not just brought the life to a standstill across the nation but has also affected the showbiz industry at a large scale. After all, all the movie releases have been postponed indefinitely, the shooting of all movies and shows have also been suspended. As a result, the channels are forced to axe several ongoing shows.

Amid these, Sony TV’s popular revenge drama Beyhadh 2 featuring Jennifer Winger, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry has also been pulled down with an abrupt end. The show’s end has left the viewers heartbroken and everyone is hoping to have the show back post lockdown. Recently, Jennifer also expressed her disappointment about Beyhadh 2 going off air and stated, “Beyhadh was so loved and followed, and is a show so close to my heart and always will be, it definitely feels sad to have to pull the plug on the show without giving a proper end. But I am sure something better will come out of this, there will be better days for us. I am also sure that our fans will understand the circumstances and stay with us, whatever the outcome.”

Furthermore, Jennifer revealed that they were anyway planning to pull down Beyhadh 2 next month. However, given the ongoing lockdown and the crisis situation, it made it difficult for the team to make it to the end. “In this case, it was the logical thing to do because we need to consider the safety of the entire team, without which it was impossible to carry things forward,” she was quoted saying.

