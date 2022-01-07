Jennifer Winget’s dreamy home: A dash of poshness with a vintage touch

Jennifer Winget is among the most successful and highly appreciated actresses of the television industry. She shot to fame with her show Dill Mill Gayye, where she was loved by the audience for her innocent looks. The actress was appreciated for her acting chops in the show Saraswatichandra, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Beyhadh, Bepannaah, and others. She has also been part of numerous web series and music videos. The actress owns a beautiful home in Mumbai, and she often shares pictures of herself with the backdrop. Here is a glimpse into her beautiful home.

Living area-

The living area of her home comprises couches on two sides. There are numerous plants for decoration. There is a beautiful lamp on the side table with a few decorations on the walls.

Balcony-

There is a simple balcony with lots of plants kept on the sides. There is a glass wall overlooking a grand view of the city.

Dining-

In the dining area, there are simple chairs with wooden tables. There is decorative lighting on the top.

Bed-

There is a simple wooden bed in her room, with white paint on the wall for a quint ambiance.

Another room-

There is another room which has a special vintage touch with a wooden sofa set and a coffee table.

Kitchen-

There is a simple kitchen with a marble cooktop and a huge window for fresh air. There is a chimney for absorbing the fumes while cooking and there is a simple gas stove.