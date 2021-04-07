Jennifer Winget’s stunning monokini shoot photos amaze Sehban Azim; Calls her ‘jen wowwww winget’

Jennifer Winget has made headlines with her recent monokini shoot. While her fans are going crazy for her looks, the comments of her former co-star Sehban Asim caught our attention.

's new photoshoot is making heads turn as she dazzles in a monokini at a beach. The ‘Beyhadh’ fame actress is appreciated for her bold and sensational style. The new pictures of the actress have left everyone stunned by the gorgeous looks. She had posted a picture in a stylish monokini and a dazzling coverup.

She wrote in the caption, "...Of setting suns, orange skies, beach breeze and soft sand #whatdreamsaremadeof."

In another picture, she wrote, "Because we dream in colours borrowed from the sun, the sky and the sea!"

In the third one, she wrote, "Sea you on the next wave!"

The dreamy posts of the actor have left everyone mesmerised, especially her friend Sehban Azim. He is highly impressed by her pictures as he commented that he is fainting due to the sudden rise in temperature. Someone pick him up and carry him home please. In another picture he wrote, "Kyaaa chal rahaa hai!!! @jenniferwinget1 maar hi dalogi! Phew!" To this Jennifer replied, "Oh, stop it!" Sehban also called her, "jen wowwww winget!!!" for her impressive looks.

For the unversed, Jennifer Winget and Sehban Asim have been part of the television industry for a long time now and are also good friends. The duo has also worked in a show together named Bepannah, in which she played the role of Zoya Siddiqui and he was in the role of Captain Aditya.

