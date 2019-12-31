Jennifer Winget says she wants to try comedy genre in 2020
However, it is comedy that she really wants to do in 2020. "For 2020, I really wish to enter into comedy genre and try some light-hearted role. While 'Beyhadh' made whole another image of me on television and I am really thankful to audience for accepting and showering love on Maya, I have tried almost every genre. With my web series releasing soon, I have also tried the action genre, which I enjoyed a lot," Jennifer said.
Currently, she is being lauded for her role of Maya in Sony TV's show "Beyhadh".
ALSO READ Year Ender 2019: From Divyanka Tripathi to Jennifer Winget; TV beauties who wowed us with their performances
Add new comment