Jennifer Winget says she wants to try comedy genre in 2020

The new year is here and Jennifer Winget has a lot more to offer in the coming months. In 2020, the actress makes her digital debut with the upcoming show "Code M", where she essays a high-octane action avatar.
3620 reads Mumbai
Jennifer Winget says she wants to try comedy genre in 2020Jennifer Winget says she wants to try comedy genre in 2020
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

However, it is comedy that she really wants to do in 2020. "For 2020, I really wish to enter into comedy genre and try some light-hearted role. While 'Beyhadh' made whole another image of me on television and I am really thankful to audience for accepting and showering love on Maya, I have tried almost every genre. With my web series releasing soon, I have also tried the action genre, which I enjoyed a lot," Jennifer said.

Currently, she is being lauded for her role of Maya in Sony TV's show "Beyhadh".

ALSO READ Year Ender 2019: From Divyanka Tripathi to Jennifer Winget; TV beauties who wowed us with their performances

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement