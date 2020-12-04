Jennifer Winget shares fond memories as Beyhadh 2 clocks 1 year: Thanks everyone for their love & support
Jennifer Winget has been an inevitable part of many popular television shows but the kind of response she has received post her stint in the Beyhadh franchise is unmatchable. For the unversed, the actress played a dark character named Maya in both seasons and won the hearts of the audience with her fabulous performance in no time. It won’t be wrong to say that we got to see a completely new Jennifer post her stint in the thriller drama.
Well, there is a big reason for all the fans of the actress to celebrate as Beyhadh 2 has recently clocked one year. On the special occasion, Jennifer has shared a collage of some unmissable BTS moments with the star cast and crew that is sure to make us miss the show even more. Apart from that she has tagged all of them in her post and penned a note, “Thank you for the fun times, the love and support shown all through.”
Check out her Instagram post below:
Apart from Jennifer Winget, Beyhadh 2 also featured Shivin Narang, Ashish Chowdhry, and Rohit Verma in the lead roles. The show received a humongous response from the audience. However, the makers decided to pull it off amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown a few months back. Talking about season one, it featured Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani in the lead roles. As for Jennifer, she also made her digital debut in a web show post her stint in Beyhadh.
