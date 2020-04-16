Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang and others salute Police, Health Workers working for the country amid lockdown

Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang, Akanksha Puri, Ashnoor Kaur and other TV actors sing praises people working for the country amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Take a look.

The Coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on our lives Not only India, but almost all the countries are also fighting this deadly virus. Just two days ago, PM Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2020. The increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases has undoubtedly created a lot of panic and chaos. While we're in lockdown and social distancing, some people are still risking their lives and working. We're talking about health care professions, police, civic workers and all others who are still providing us the services even in these dangerous times.

A few days ago on PM Modi's call, the entire country had appreciated such people by clapping for them through the windows. The gesture became a history and sent positive waves to fight the war against Coronavirus. Now, Sony TV actors have dedicated a poem for these 'COVID-19 Heros' for their services. , Shivin Narang, AkAanksha Puri, Ashnoor Kaur, Ashish Chowdhry, Deven Bhojani, Terence Lewis, Annup Sonii, Siddharth Nigam, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and many others have come out to saluted these people.

Sending in a token of appreciation, they are seen praising them for their consistent efforts. Extending their gratitude for doing what they are in these distressful times, all of them have thanked them from the bottom of their hearts.

Take a look at the video here:

Being on on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak is challenging. These workers have to be on long shifts, they are fighting without worrying about bringing the virus home to loved ones, and some even being shunned by people on public transport. So, to show them appreciation and admiring their efforts, will only motivate them further. Together we are in this fight! What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

