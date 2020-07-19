Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang & Ashish Chowdhry's BTS photos from Beyhadh 2 will make you miss the show more

The Beyhadh 2 team including Jennifer Winget (Maya), Shivin Narang (Rudra) and Ashish Chowdhry's (MJ) 'happy' off screen pictures from the sets will make you nostalgic. Take a look.

Beyhadh 2, a show that started in December 2019, got a lot of appreciation, bid adieu during the lockdown period in the country. Yes, the revenge thriller was abruptly pulled off by the channel owing COVID-19 crisis. The show starred (Maya), Shivin Narang (Rudra) and Ashish Chowdhry (MJ) in the lead roles, and was loved by fans immensely. Within a few episodes, the show made a special place in the hearts of viewers, who loved Maya and Rudra's chemistry, and were also curious to watch Maya and MJ's ugly battle.

After merely 86 episodes, the Sony TV popular revenge drama was brought to an abrupt ending. Beyhadh 2's sudden and unexpected closure left fans disheartened, who demanded a proper end to MayRas' story. However, despite several requests, the makers decided not to bring back Byehadh 2 on-screen again, leaving fans heartbroken. While the show ended in March 2020, the craze for the show is far from over. The shows and the actors' fans are reliving Beyhadh 2 moments and sharing beautiful memories of the cast on social media. We recently got our hands on adorable behind-the-seen throwback pictures of the Beyhahd 2 team that will leave you nostalgic.

The picture has been shared by a fan page, wherein Jennifer, Shivin Narang, and Ashish can be seen all 'gleeful' as they pose for some photos together. While Jenny is dressed in a beautiful black saree, Shivin looks dapper in a white suit, and Ashish looks suave in a red suit. The trio is seen wearing party clothes, as the picture was taken after a scene on the sets of the show.

The pictures happen to be of that time when MJ had arranged a reception party for Maya and Rudra at the Roy mansion after their wedding. The photos speak volumes of the Byehahd 2 team's bond and will make you miss the show even more.

Take a look at Byehahd 2 team's BTS pictures here:

It takes you back in the time and leaves you with bittersweet feelings. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Maya and Rudra's chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below.

