Jennifer Winget & Shivin Narang's hearty laugh in an unseen BTS videos from Beyhadh 2 will make you miss MayRa

Beyhadh 2 Throwback: When Jennifer Winget aka Maya burst into laughter while reading the script with Shivin Narang aka Rudra on the sets of Beyhadh 2. This fun-loving 'MayRa' moment will surely make you nostalgic. Take a look.

If there's one show that viewers are praying to be back on Indian Television, it has to be Beyhadh 2. The popular Sony TV revenge drama was pulled off amid the COVID-19 lockdown, leaving fans heartbroken. Since the announcement of the show's closure, fans have been requesting the makers to bring back Beyhadh 2, and give the story a proper and justified end. However, despite the multiple requests, there seems no hope for and Shivin Narang's show to return on TV now.

Though the show has been pulled off, the craze and love for Maya and Rudra are still the same. Fans still keep shipping for Jennifer Winget aka Maya and Shivin Narang aka Rudra like the same way they did before on social media. If you're missing MayRa's chemistry too, we've got our hands on a special BTS video from the Beyhadh 2 sets that will certainly make you miss the duo more. Well, this unseen and rare behind-the-scenes video was recently shared by a fan page of the actors, and it is something that totally deserves your attention.

In the videos, Jennifer and Maya are seen reading the script together, and suddenly the actress bursts into laughter. And along with her, Shivin also starts laughing a lot. The duo has a hearty laugh, and it is a pure treat for all MayRa and ShivJen fans. It so happens that Jenny does not understand the plot completely, and starts laughing. She is heard saying, 'Mujhe actually yeh book ka samaj nahi aaya (I did not fathom what is written in that book,' ' as she begins giggling.

She had such a 'good laugh' that she almost had tears in her eyes. Later, she tries to sober herself and understand the story with full concentration. Shivin also offers help, but she says 'You have already tried to make me understand that a few times. Let me do it alone now.' However, Jennifer yet again breaks into laughter, leaving everyone surprised. Well, this moment is surely one of the best moments on Beyhadh 2 sets, as it shows the bond Shivin and Jennifer share, as well as Jenny's happy-go-lucky personality.

Not to miss, if you're a die-hard fan of Shivin and Jennifer's pair, it may leave you with bittersweet emotions. While you will be happy to see the duo having a gala time together, you will feel sad that they won't be able to give us such beautiful moments from now on as Beyhadh 2 is scrapped. But, ultimately, it is a moment that all Beyhadh 2 and MayRa fans must cherish.

Take a look at Maya and Rudra's BTS moments from Beyhadh 2 here:

Shivin and Jenny shared screen space for the very first time together in Beyhadh 2. Within some episodes, their on-screen chemistry won millions of hearts and they are touted to be as one of the cutest TV couples now. What are your thoughts on the same? Did this throwback video make you nostalgic? Let us know in the comment section below.

