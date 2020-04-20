Jennifer Winget, Shivin's Beyhadh 2, Ashnoor Kaur's Patiala Babes & one more show terminated owing to lockdown

Three of the most popular TV shows of current times have been terminated by the channel because of the inevitable lockdown period imposed owing to the Coronavirus crisis. Read on for further details.

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought along with multiple other problems that have already become visible over the course of time. The inevitable lockdown imposed across the country has taken a toll on everyone’s lives. As we all know, the production processes of all TV shows, web shows, and movies have been shelved owing to the current lockdown phase. Now, there’s some bad news for all the daily soap lovers. Three popular television shows have been terminated because of the lockdown.

Yes, you heard it right. And the most shocking part here is that the decision has been taken by the particular channel itself. So, the three daily soaps that are going to be shelved are and Shivin Narang starrer Beyhadh 2, Ashnoor Kaur and Saurabh Raj Jain’s Patiala Babes and the Mudit Nayar starrer Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. As revealed by the channel to a media portal, the nature and pace of these fiction shows are time-bound.

The channel has further said that the logical ends of these shows could not be shot because of the current situation. Moreover, new narratives could also have been introduced if there would have been functional shoots. They have further revealed that the decision for termination has been taken after a joint agreement with the producers. Patiala Babes' producer Rajita Sharma has confirmed the news stating that it was a finite show and that the remaining episodes could not be shot because of the lockdown. She also called the decision a mutual one. On the other hand, Beyhadh 2’s producer Prateek Sharma has also decided to go ahead and agree with the channel’s decision regarding the same.

