Jennifer Winget shows off her dancing skills in a new VIDEO leaving fans surprised

Jennifer Winget last featured in the show Beyhadh 2 alongside Shivin Narang. Meanwhile, check out a video shared by her on Instagram.

isn’t much active on social media as her counterparts from the television industry. However, the actress does surprise her fans at times with social media posts while updating them with whatever is happening in her life. A few days back, Jennifer went holidaying to an exotic location and treated her fans with pictures from the same. There is no denying this fact that the diva is famous not only for her acting skills but also for her fashion sense.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, the Dill Mill Gayye star has once again shared a video on her Instagram handle that is hard to miss. Jenny is seen trying her hands in dance that can be seen in the video and we bet she has definitely aced this skill too. The stunning beauty is seen matching steps with her choreographer as they dance to the beats of the song playing in the background. She is seen wearing a pink hoodie and black leggings.

Check out the video below:

As for Jennifer Winget, she has not announced any new project of hers yet. Meanwhile, she was earlier seen in the popular show Beyhadh 2. The actress reprised her role as Maya in the revenge drama that also featured Shivin Narang and Aashish Chowdhry in the lead roles. The show premiered in December 2019 and was faring well at the TRP charts. However, the makers decided to pull it off amidst the COVID-19 lockdown in the country that left many of the fans disappointed.

Also Read: Jennifer Winget gives a glimpse of her relaxing holiday and it'll make you want to take a trip ASAP; See pics

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Jennifer Winget Instagram

Share your comment ×